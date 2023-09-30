Browns TE David Njoku questionable for Week 4 vs. Ravens after sustaining burn injuries

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been added to the team’s injury report and is officially listed as questionable after sustaining burn injuries during a household accident according to Adam Schefter. Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm. The questionable designation suggests the incident was not serious enough to cause major damage, and this might be more about Njoku being mentally ready to play a game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Obviously, Njoku being healthy after something like this is the most important thing. We’re glad he’s alright. From a fantasy standpoint, Harrison Bryant would be the next man up if Njoku cannot go. The Browns have been leaning on the run heavily, and Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury could mean a similar approach against the Ravens. It’s hard to start either Cleveland tight end this week unless you’re in a deep league.