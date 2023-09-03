Reid: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play in Week 1 vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Sunday afternoon that WR Kadarius Toney will be ready to go for Week 1 on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. Toney has been dealing with a knee injury for most of training camp and preseason. He was acquired from the New York Giants last season and enters this season as one of the Chiefs’ top wide receiving options.

Fantasy football impact

If Toney is healthy, he’ll have the first crack at being the WR1 for Kansas City. Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be the deep threat but has never been considered a top option at WR. There’s also second-year WR Skyy Moore, who could end up being a starter. Reports came out that Moore is expected to be a starter in Week 1 and see significant snaps. That could be true even with Toney healthy.

We know TE Travis Kelce is the top receiver on the roster. Behind Kelce, it’s a mixed bag and we won’t know who will lead this group in targets/snaps. It’ll obviously be easier to navigate once we see the Chiefs face the Lions. For now, proceed as if Toney, MVS and Moore are all intriguing FLEX plays with upside in PPR. Any one of them could pop in this offense, especially this game environment. Moore feels like the best play given Toney’s injury and Valdes-Scantling’s history in the NFL.