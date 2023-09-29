 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf gets in full practice Friday ahead of Week 4

Seattle’s top wideout is dealing with a ribs injury that has caused him to miss practice the past few weeks. We break down the fantasy football impact of the injury.

By DKNetworkStaff
DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks splits out wide during the first half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on September 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf got in a full practice on Friday ahead of Week 4 vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Metcalf is dealing with a ribs injury and missed practice on Thursday. He has been dealing with the issue for the past two weeks but was able to play in Week 3 vs. the Panthers. We break down the fantasy impact.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

There’s not much to see here. Metcalf practiced and will likely play in Week 4 on Monday Night Football with the extra day of rest. DK had a great Week 3 in a win over Carolina, hauling in six of eight targets for 112 yards. While Metcalf is healthy, it’s worth monitoring the ribs. That type of injury has a high risk of re-injury during the game if Metcalf is tackled in his mid-section. Not to say you should adjust your approach in fantasy football. Metcalf is still a very good WR2 for Week 4 against the Giants’ secondary on MNF.

