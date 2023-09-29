Seahawks WR DK Metcalf gets in full practice Friday ahead of Week 4

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf got in a full practice on Friday ahead of Week 4 vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Metcalf is dealing with a ribs injury and missed practice on Thursday. He has been dealing with the issue for the past two weeks but was able to play in Week 3 vs. the Panthers. We break down the fantasy impact.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

There’s not much to see here. Metcalf practiced and will likely play in Week 4 on Monday Night Football with the extra day of rest. DK had a great Week 3 in a win over Carolina, hauling in six of eight targets for 112 yards. While Metcalf is healthy, it’s worth monitoring the ribs. That type of injury has a high risk of re-injury during the game if Metcalf is tackled in his mid-section. Not to say you should adjust your approach in fantasy football. Metcalf is still a very good WR2 for Week 4 against the Giants’ secondary on MNF.