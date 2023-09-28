Cardinals WR Marquise Brown downgraded to limited Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Cardinals are still without quarterback Kyler Murray, who is eligible to return from IR starting in Week 5. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is doing his best to keep the Cardinals from falling too far behind. He has relied on wide receiver Marquise Brown, but Brown was downgraded to limited for Thursday’s practice with a thumb injury.

WR Hollywood Brown (thumb) and RB Keaontay Ingram (neck) were both new additions to the latest injury report.



RB James Conner told the media Thursday he’s “okay” regarding his back (didn’t seem like it would prevent him from playing Sunday).



Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Brown and the Cardinals are coming off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with a team-high seven targets and brought in five for 61 yards and a touchdown. On the season, the wide receiver has 14 receptions on 22 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Even against a tough San Francisco 49ers team, Brown is worth starting from his consistent target share.

If Brown’s thumb injury is too much to handle, Rondale Moore figures to be the next man up in the passing attack. He is worth starting in deeper leagues, even with the tough matchup. Michael Wilson may look tempting, but there isn’t a reason to start him this week.