 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown downgraded to limited Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. 49ers

We break down the news that Marquise Brown is dealing with a thumb injury. What it means for Week 4.

By Teddy Ricketson
Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Cardinals are still without quarterback Kyler Murray, who is eligible to return from IR starting in Week 5. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is doing his best to keep the Cardinals from falling too far behind. He has relied on wide receiver Marquise Brown, but Brown was downgraded to limited for Thursday’s practice with a thumb injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Brown and the Cardinals are coming off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with a team-high seven targets and brought in five for 61 yards and a touchdown. On the season, the wide receiver has 14 receptions on 22 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Even against a tough San Francisco 49ers team, Brown is worth starting from his consistent target share.

If Brown’s thumb injury is too much to handle, Rondale Moore figures to be the next man up in the passing attack. He is worth starting in deeper leagues, even with the tough matchup. Michael Wilson may look tempting, but there isn’t a reason to start him this week.

More From DraftKings Network