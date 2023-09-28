Eagles WR DeVonta Smith doesn’t practice Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 4. The Eagles offense has been one of the better units in the league. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has relied on wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to lead Philly to a 3-0 start. The offense could take a hit this week as Smith missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness. He still expects to play on Sunday, but could head into the weekend listed as questionable.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith missed Thursday's practice with an illness. WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) was limited.



According to a league source, Smith still expects to play in Sunday's home game against the Washington Commanders. Smith has played in all 41 career games. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 28, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

If Smith is active on Sunday, he must be in fantasy lineups. He has brought in 15 of his 20 targets for 206 yards and two touchdowns. If Smith is inactive, Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert would likely see the largest uptick in targets. Olamide Zaccheaus would be next in line for wide receivers, but he would be a very risky play, even in the deepest fantasy football leagues.