Eagles WR DeVonta Smith doesn’t practice Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. Commanders

We break down the news that DeVonta Smith is dealing with an illness. What it means for Week 4.

By Teddy Ricketson
DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 4. The Eagles offense has been one of the better units in the league. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has relied on wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to lead Philly to a 3-0 start. The offense could take a hit this week as Smith missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness. He still expects to play on Sunday, but could head into the weekend listed as questionable.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

If Smith is active on Sunday, he must be in fantasy lineups. He has brought in 15 of his 20 targets for 206 yards and two touchdowns. If Smith is inactive, Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert would likely see the largest uptick in targets. Olamide Zaccheaus would be next in line for wide receivers, but he would be a very risky play, even in the deepest fantasy football leagues.

