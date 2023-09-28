 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers WR DJ Chark limited Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings

We break down the news that DJ Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 4.

By Teddy Ricketson
DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Carolina Panthers runs a route during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the NFL season. Carolina is expected to have rookie quarterback Bryce Young back under center after he missed last week’s game with an ankle injury. The Panthers overhauled their offense this year, but it has fallen short of expectations through three weeks. Wide receiver DJ Chark has struggled with his new team and was limited in practice on Thursday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Chark found the endzone last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He brought in four of his 11 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. Chark had just one reception for no yards the week before. Young and Chark haven’t been able to get on the same wavelength, and this hamstring injury could keep him limited in-game action, hampering the Panthers’ passing game.

Despite the touchdown in Week 3, Chark hasn’t been able to retain any fantasy football value. The only Panther wide receiver to play this week would be Adam Thielen.

