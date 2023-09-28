 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers RB Aaron Jones seen with leg wrapped in Week 4 vs. Lions

Packers RB Aaron Jones seen with leg wrapped in Week 4. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in Week 4. The Packers played a first half to forget and couldn’t get anything going on offense. Green Bay had Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones active, but neither were able to do much over the first two quarters. Jones was even seen with his leg wrapped at the end of the second half and wasn’t able to come back into the game.

Jones did start on the field for Green Bay in the second half. The Packers are making a push down the field, but if they cannot convert it into points, Jones may be kept on the sidelined to go ahead and rest up in the blowout and look for next week. With 12 minutes left in the third quarter, Jones had three carries for six yards and couldn’t bring in his lone target.

