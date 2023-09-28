Packers RB Aaron Jones seen with leg wrapped in Week 4 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in Week 4. The Packers played a first half to forget and couldn’t get anything going on offense. Green Bay had Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones active, but neither were able to do much over the first two quarters. Jones was even seen with his leg wrapped at the end of the second half and wasn’t able to come back into the game.

It was all AJ Dillon in the backfield for the #Packers the last half of the second quarter. Aaron Jones had a wrap on his leg between series and no indication he was close to being sent back in. Could be playing it safe with his hamstring at this point. We'll see what 2H brings. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2023

Jones did start on the field for Green Bay in the second half. The Packers are making a push down the field, but if they cannot convert it into points, Jones may be kept on the sidelined to go ahead and rest up in the blowout and look for next week. With 12 minutes left in the third quarter, Jones had three carries for six yards and couldn’t bring in his lone target.

More to come.