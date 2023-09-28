Packers TE Luke Musgrave getting checked for a concussion in Week 4 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Week 4. Packers tight end Luke Musgrave is off the field and being evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter. While he is sidelined getting checked out, backup tight end Josiah Deguara should take over as the top tight end. Tucker Kraft could also see some extra playing time.

#Packers TE Luke Musgrave being evaluated for a concussion. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2023

It’s been a rough night for the Packers, as they are getting blown out early. They are down 27-3 at halftime. Green Bay’s offense hasn’t gotten going, as they haven’t sustained any drives. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs has been the best pass-catcher, bringing in three of his five targets for 30 yards. Musgrave brought in one reception for a single yard before leaving with the injury. Since his departure, Deguara has brought in two targets for 19 yards. Hopefully, Musgrave can get back out there to try and help turn things around in the second half.