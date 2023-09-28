 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

David Montgomery is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Packers

The Lions published their Week 4 inactives report, and David Montgomery is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Packers. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions
David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions plays against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have released their inactives for Thursday’s division game against the Green Bay Packers and running back David Montgomery is officially active for this contest.

Montgomery missed some of the Week 2 game and the entire Week 3 contest with a thigh injury, which was described as a deep bruise. The running back is making his return a bit earlier than anticipated, as Montgomery initially said the injury was likely to keep him out for a couple of weeks.

Montgomery should be fairly involved in Detroit’s offense as long as his pain tolerance holds up. The running back has 37 carries through two games, and he missed a portion of that second game due to this injury. Even with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs in the lineup, Montgomery should see a decent workload in the run game. He won’t be involved as much in the receiving game but he’s still fantasy-relevant due to the potential for a short touchdown run.

