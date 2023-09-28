David Montgomery is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions have released their inactives for Thursday’s division game against the Green Bay Packers and running back David Montgomery is officially active for this contest.

Montgomery missed some of the Week 2 game and the entire Week 3 contest with a thigh injury, which was described as a deep bruise. The running back is making his return a bit earlier than anticipated, as Montgomery initially said the injury was likely to keep him out for a couple of weeks.

Montgomery should be fairly involved in Detroit’s offense as long as his pain tolerance holds up. The running back has 37 carries through two games, and he missed a portion of that second game due to this injury. Even with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs in the lineup, Montgomery should see a decent workload in the run game. He won’t be involved as much in the receiving game but he’s still fantasy-relevant due to the potential for a short touchdown run.