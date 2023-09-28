Christian Watson is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers have released their inactive list for tonight’s Week 4 showdown against the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Christian Watson will be ACTIVE for this showdown.

Aaron Jones and Christian Watson are both officially active tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2023

Watson has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp and has missed the first three weeks of the 2023 season. After being listed as DNP during Monday’s walkthrough, he was a limited participant in practice for the next two days and carried a questionable designation into tonight’s showdown. Now he has been officially cleared to make his 2023 season debut.

This is huge news for the Packers to get one of their young offensive playmakers back on the field as they get into the rhythm of the regular season. The North Dakota State product impressed in 14 games as a rookie last season, catching 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns while also taking a pair of jet sweeps for rushing touchdowns as well. We’ll see how many snaps he gets against the Lions tonight.