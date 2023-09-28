Aaron Jones is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions for Week 4’s edition of Thursday Night Football. The Packers have released their final injury report before kickoff and have not included running back Aaron Jones. This means he is active on Thursday and will return to the field for the first time since Week 2. Jones should take over as the starting running back, with AJ Dillon moving back into the backup role.

Aaron Jones & Christian Watson are both ACTIVE for TNF.#DETvsGB inactives list https://t.co/XpEhIgsWhP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 28, 2023

In that lone Week 1 game, Jones finished with 41 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He added 86 additional yards and one more touchdown on two receptions. Green Bay has gotten by without some of their top playmakers. Jones being healthy and back on the field should give them a better chance to establish the run game to help further open the offense.

If you roster Jones, it can be nerve-wracking trying to decide if you should play him on Thursday night, coming off an injury. The Lions’ defense is allowing middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs. Jones should be started in your lineup from his workload in the ground and passing games for Green Bay.