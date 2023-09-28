 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney limited Wednesday, Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. Jets

We break down the news that Kadarius Toney is dealing with a toe injury. What it means for Week 4.

Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops a ball during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the New York Jets for Week 4’s Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs have rebounded after their slow start to the season, but the same can’t be said for all of their players. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney infamously struggled with drops in the season opener against the Detroit Lions. He still hasn’t gotten back on track and is now dealing with a toe injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Toney hasn’t been trustworthy this season. Last week against the Bears, he finished with one reception for negative one yards. Teammate Rashee Rice had five receptions for 59 yards, while Skyy Moore brought in four of his six targets for 42 yards. Toney now has seven receptions on 11 targets for 35 yards. Until he puts forth more consistent outputs, he shouldn’t be started in your leagues, even when he is fully healthy.

