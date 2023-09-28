Jets RB Breece Hall limited Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The New York Jets will face the Kansas City Chiefs for this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup. The Jets are still trying to find their offensive identity after quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending ankle injury. New York must establish their run game, but it could be tough without running back Breece Hall. He was limited in practice Wednesday and is dealing with a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

At some point, the Jets will have to change their offensive approach because it isn’t working. Zach Wilson isn’t the answer, and his lack of production under center hinders the run game, too. Hall had 12 carries for only 18 yards. He brought in one of his two targets for nine yards. Hall is a tough start until something changes. If he isn’t active on Sunday night, Dalvin Cook could be a decent flex play in larger leagues just from the fact that he is likely to get every carry.