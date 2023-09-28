Ravens WR Rashod Bateman didn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. They are going to have another lengthy injury report this week. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is dealing with a hamstring injury. He played last week but only brought in one of his three targets for six yards. Bateman has been overlooked this year with the new wide receivers in town, but would still be missed in the Ravens’ passing attack.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Bateman has fallen down the depth chart behind Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie Zay Flowers. He has seven receptions on nine targets for 59 yards through three games. Bateman doesn’t retain much fantasy football value in PPR or standard formats. You would have to be in the deepest of leagues to have to rely on him in fantasy football this week.

If Bateman sits due to the injury, he won’t be opening up too many targets. Still, if that happens, Beckham, Flowers and Agholor would see more work alongside tight end Mark Andrews.