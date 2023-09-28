Titans RB Derrick Henry doesn’t practice Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the NFL season. Tennessee has a full injury report on Thursday, with several players not practicing. It could be more rest as they gear up to take on the Bengals this weekend, but seeing players added on Thursday is usually a bad sign. We will get more information once the team drops the injury report later, but for now, veteran RB Derrick Henry was added to the report Thursday and isn’t practicing.

#Titans practice report on Thur.

Not spotted: Hopkins, Burks, Henry, Molden, Gifford, Skoronski, Tart, Autry. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) September 28, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Henry has 51 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown. He has brought in five of his seven targets for 71 yards. The veteran running back hasn’t gotten a chance to shine this season because the Titans’ offense has struggled. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t playing well, and the offensive line can’t keep him upright or open holes for the running back.

If Henry is active, you will start him and hope for the best. He is too talented a player to leave on your bench. If he misses the game, Tyjae Spears would likely be the next in line for carries. He could be a flex play in 12-team leagues or larger, but otherwise would sit on the bench.