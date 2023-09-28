Titans WR Treylon Burks limited Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The Titans are still trying to be a run-heavy team despite the offensive line’s inability to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill upright. The veteran quarterback has struggled to get on the same page as his pass-catchers. Wide receiver Treylon Burks is dealing with a knee injury and was limited to begin the week.

#Titans injury report for Wednesday ahead of Sunday vs Bengals.

DNP for Luke Gifford, Elijah Molden (hamstring), Peter Skoronski (abdomen), Teair Tart (knee).

Harold Landry (hamstring), Treylon Burks (knee) LIMITED. pic.twitter.com/1pvMKzPFt4 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Burks has moved to the team’s WR2 spot after they signed free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins. He has gotten a good target share but hasn’t been able to do much with it so far. Burks has brought in six of his 13 targets for 99 yards. Most recently, he brought in only one of his six targets for five yards. It was his least productive game of the season so far.

You likely aren’t starting Burks unless you have more than 12 teams in your league. He has great potential, but with Hopkins in tow, he hasn’t been able to get going this year. IF Burks is inactive, the only Tennessee player to get a boost would be Hopkins.