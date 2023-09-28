 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans WR Treylon Burks limited Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Bengals

We break down the news that Treylon Burks is dealing with a knee injury. What it means for Week 4.

By Teddy Ricketson
Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chargers 27-24. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The Titans are still trying to be a run-heavy team despite the offensive line’s inability to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill upright. The veteran quarterback has struggled to get on the same page as his pass-catchers. Wide receiver Treylon Burks is dealing with a knee injury and was limited to begin the week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Burks has moved to the team’s WR2 spot after they signed free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins. He has gotten a good target share but hasn’t been able to do much with it so far. Burks has brought in six of his 13 targets for 99 yards. Most recently, he brought in only one of his six targets for five yards. It was his least productive game of the season so far.

You likely aren’t starting Burks unless you have more than 12 teams in your league. He has great potential, but with Hopkins in tow, he hasn’t been able to get going this year. IF Burks is inactive, the only Tennessee player to get a boost would be Hopkins.

