Lions vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers open Week 4 with a divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 2-1 and tied for first place in the NFC North. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Prime Video.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Both teams have extensive injury reports coming into this game. The Lions have ruled out fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). They have designated five players as questionable, including offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (thigh), safety Kerby Joseph (hip), running back David Montgomery (thigh), and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee, hamstring). All five got in limited workouts all three days ahead of the game, so we’ll find out later on game day if they’ll be available or inactive.

The Packers will be without safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), and guard Elgton Jenkins (knee). They also have five players listed as questionable, including cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), offensive tackle Zach Tom (knee), cornerback Carrington Valentine (biceps), and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring). Jones was limited all three days this week, while the rest were DNPs on Monday and limited on Tuesday and Wednesday. Jones is expected to be available for the game.