Christian Watson injury: What status means for Week 4

The Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to open Week 4, and quarterback Jordan Love will have some key playmakers back at his disposal. Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson are both listed as questionable, but both are expected to play.

Love and wide receive Romeo Doubs let it slip earlier in the week that the expectation was Jones would be active on Thursday. On game day, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Watson and Jones are both expected to play on Thursday. Watson was listed as a DNP on Monday at practice, but then limited on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

Watson will be making his season debut after missing the first three weeks with this hamstring injury. The 2022 second-round pick played in 14 games as a rookie and caught seven touchdowns. That was with Aaron Rodgers, so plenty has changed, but he’s clearly a playmaker who can take advantage of his opportunities.

He’s a high-upside but risky Showdown option for DFS on Thursday. In traditional fantasy, you might be wise to consider alternatives for now. But again, there is upside in him so it depends on your risk tolerance and how deep your receiver bench is.

The return of Watson along with Jones bodes well for Jordan Love and the Packers offense if you like their team total and the game total. Divisional matchups are tough to project, but both offenses are getting healthy at the right time.