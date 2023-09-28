DK Metcalf doesn’t practice Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. Giants on MNF

The Seattle Seahawks come into Week 4 on a two-game winning streak after beating the Carolna Panthers in overtime of Week 3. That last win was helped by wide receiver DK Metcalf’s strong outing, as he caught 6-of-8 targets for 112 yards.

Metcalf had his big game as he continues to deal with a ribs injury that has kept him out of practices this season. That trend continued on Thursday when Metcalf missed practice again. We can’t be sure that he didn’t aggravate the injury last week and is in worse shape this week, but it appears the team is just giving him rest so they can have him ready for game-day.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

At this point I wouldn’t worry about Metcalf missing the Seahawks Monday Night Football matchup with the Giants. If he did happen to be held back this week, Tyler Lockett would likely be the only wide receiver you could trust to start in fantasy with Metcalf out.