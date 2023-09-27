When will Kyler Murray be activated off the PUP list?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered last December and has been on the physically unable to perform list to start the 2023 campaign. Head coach Jonathan Gannon played coy with the media on Thursday about when Murray would be activated, simply stating that they’ll activate him when he’s ready to practice.

Players on the ‘PUP’ list are inactive for the first four regular season games, meaning Murray will finally be eligible to come off the list next Monday following the team’s Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Once active, Murray will have 21 days to practice and be added to the Cardinals’ 53-man roster. If that doesn’t happen, he will be put back on the ‘PUP’ list for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have started the season 1-2 while the former No. 1 pick has been sidelined. Veteran journeyman Joshua Dobbs has been the starter in his absence, leading the team to a 28-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday.