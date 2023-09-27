49ers WR Deebo Samuel not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional game in Week 4. The 49ers are dealing with injuries to their wideouts. Deebo Samuel has struggled with injuries in his career, and he isn’t practicing on Wednesday as he is dealing with both a rib knee injury. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are both also on the injury report to begin the week.

#49ers planned participation report today per Kyle Shanahan:



Out - WR Deebo Samuel, LB Dre Greenlaw, WR Jauan Jennings



Limited - WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), CB Ambry Thomas (knee) — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 27, 2023

Deebo dealing with rib and knee issues, per Shanahan.



Shoulder issue for Jennings. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Samuel continues to show off his versatility when on the field. Last week against the New York Giants, he had six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. He only had one carry last week for an additional two yards, but helped the offense not take a step back without Aiyuk (shoulder). Samuel remains a must-start in fantasy football when he is healthy because of his versatility within the Niners’ offense.

If Samuel sits, Aiyuk should see the biggest increase in target share if he’s healthy. If you are in really deep leagues, if Samuel and Aiyuk miss Week 4 vs. the Cardinals, you could look at flexing rookie WR Ronnie Bell, who caught his first career touchdown against the Giants in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football.