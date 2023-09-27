Jerry Jeudy limited on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Bears

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 4 with a knee injury. Jeudy played the full game in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, but dealt with hamstring issues earlier this season. The Broncos play the Chicago Bears in Week 4. He had five receptions for 81 yards in Week 3.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Jeudy is not the leading receiver on this Broncos team, so there shouldn’t be too much change in fantasy outlooks if he sits out or is limited this week. We can expect Marvin Mims, Courtland Sutton, and Brandon Johnson, each of whom have over 100 receiving yards and at least one touchdown this season, to continue with their normal production on the field. This should be a good week for the Broncos, as the Bears defense has been struggling this season. It is currently unclear whether Jeudy plans to play this week.