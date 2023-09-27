Gus Edwards practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Browns

The Baltimore Raens are coming off a bad loss to the Indianapolis Colts to go 1-2 on the early season. In that game they lost running back Gus Edwards in the fourth quarter to a concussion. The good news is that he was able to practice on Wednesday, meaning that he is either progressing quickly through the concussion protocol or that he was cleared.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

The Ravens are, as usual, seeing plenty of injuries to their running backs this season. J.K. Dobbins is already out for the season with a torn Achilles, while Justice Hill is dealing with a toe injury and was not practicing on Wednesday.

When Edwards went out last week, Melvin Gordon took over the bulk of the work, while Kenyan Drake, who lost a fumbler early in the game, was behind him. If Edwards can go this week and Hill is out again, he would be the starter in a tough matchup with the Browns.