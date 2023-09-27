Cam Akers expected to be active ahead of Week 4 vs. Panthers

Running back Cam Akers was traded to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week after spending three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that he expects Akers to be active in the Vikings’ Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

KOC says the plan is to have Akers active this week — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Alexander Mattison is the lead back for the Vikings and will likely remain so going forward. Mattison has put up 155 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, and one touchdown so far this season. His backup, Ty Chandler, has just 27 yards over three games, so Akers will be a welcome addition to Minnesota’s run game.

We can probably expect to see Mattison’s production — or at least, his snap percentage — drop somewhat as he splits time with Akers. The ideal carry split will take some time to figure out, so it’s hard to say whether either back is a fantasy no-go or must-have in the weeks ahead.