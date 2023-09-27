 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Miles Sanders limited Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings

We break down the news that Miles Sanders is dealing with a groin injury. What it means for Week 4.

By Teddy Ricketson
Miles Sanders #6 of the Carolina Panthers stiff arms Quandre Diggs #6 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on September 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The Panthers are dealing with several injuries, including running back Miles Sanders. He started the week off limited in practice with a groin injury. Sanders was used sparingly last week, with nine carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. He added five receptions for an additional 38 yards.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Sanders has struggled to get going with his new team. He is seeing an unreal target share in the offense but hasn’t been able to do much with it. Sanders doesn’t retain much value in standard leagues but is a solid flex option for deeper PPR leagues. The groin injury is concerning, and he picked it up last week against the Seattle Seahawks. If he is sidelined this week due to the injury, Chuba Hubbard would take over in the backfield, but he shouldn’t be started this week.

More From DraftKings Network