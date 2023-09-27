Miles Sanders limited Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The Panthers are dealing with several injuries, including running back Miles Sanders. He started the week off limited in practice with a groin injury. Sanders was used sparingly last week, with nine carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. He added five receptions for an additional 38 yards.

Complete Panthers’ practice report:



DNP



Chark - Resting Vet

Luvu - Hip

Moton - Ankle/ Resting Vet

Woods - Hamstring

Limited

Henderson - Ankle

Mingo - Concussion

Sanders - Groin

Zavala - Calf

Ray - Finger



Full



Bozeman - Quadriceps

Young - Ankle — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Sanders has struggled to get going with his new team. He is seeing an unreal target share in the offense but hasn’t been able to do much with it. Sanders doesn’t retain much value in standard leagues but is a solid flex option for deeper PPR leagues. The groin injury is concerning, and he picked it up last week against the Seattle Seahawks. If he is sidelined this week due to the injury, Chuba Hubbard would take over in the backfield, but he shouldn’t be started this week.