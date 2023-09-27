Logan Thomas a limited participant in Wednesday practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Thomas suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago and ultimately missed the team’s 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

The tight end told reporters on Wednesday that he felt good and it appears that he should be ready to go against the Eagles this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Thomas’ potential return on Sunday could provide some relief for a Commanders offense that struggled mightily in Week 3. Through the two games prior to his concussion, he caught six targets for 65 yards and a touchdown and should be a big target for quarterback Sam Howell this weekend. In his place against the Bills, backups Cole Turner and John Bates combined for six receptions and 47 receiving yards.