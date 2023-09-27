Justice Hill misses Wednesday practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill is still dealing with a foot injury and missed the team’s practice on Wednesday. He did not practice at all last week and ultimately miss their 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday.

Hill had been splitting carries with Gus Edwards following starting running back JK Dobbins suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in their Week 1 opener. Time will tell if he will be able to suit up for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

If Hill isn’t able to go for Sunday’s matchup, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon would most likely share carries like they did against the Colts last week. The two veterans combined for 21 carries and 83 rushing yards in the contest. Edwards was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter of the game, but was at practice on Wednesday.