Odell Beckham Jr. misses practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 4 matchup at the Cleveland Browns scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1.

Beckham did not play in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts due to the same ankle injury that’s keeping him out of practice heading into Week 4.

He caught 2-of-3 targets in the season opener against the Houston Texans for 37 receiving yards. Then, Beckham came through while catching 3-of-4 targets for 29 yards in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Nelson Agholor stepped up with Beckham out last week, coming through with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Colts. Agholor’s six targets were the second highest on the team, and his five receptions were tied with TE Mark Andrews for the most among Baltimore pass-catchers in that game.

While it’s difficult to believe that Agholor would be able to replicate that production against a tough Cleveland defense, Beckham’s potential absence would cause Agholor to see more snaps than usual in three receiver sets.