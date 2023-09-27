49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk limited at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 4

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Aiyuk is dealing with a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the 49ers’ 30-12 win over the New York Giants last week on Thursday Night Football. The Niners enter Week 4 at 3-0 atop the NFC West division. We break down the fantasy football impact of Aiyuk in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Aiyuk was leading the Niners’ wide receiving group before sustaining the injury in Week 2. He has 11 catches on 14 targets for 172 yards and two TDs this season. There really wasn’t anyone who stepped up with Aiyuk sidelined. Deebo Samuel, who is dealing with an injury this week, led the team with six catches for 129 yards and a TD. Samuel and TE George Kittle got most of the targets while depth WRs Jauan Jennings and Ronnie Bell combined for five targets, 55 yards and a TD.

If Aiyuk is able to return against the Cardinals, he remains a strong WR2/FLEX play in PPR formats. He’s even worth starting in standard leagues given the matchup and usage. Bell and Jennings likely see fewer snaps and routes with Aiyuk back. It shouldn’t impact Samuel and Kittle much. If anything it opens the passing game up a bit more, which should help RB Christian McCaffrey, who is the centerpiece of the offense.