Browns RB Jerome Ford limited Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Cleveland struggled last week to find its running back rhythm in the first game since starting RB Nick Chubb suffered his season-ending knee injury. The backfield work against the Tennessee Titans was split between Pierre Strong Jr., Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Ford had the best game, but started this week limited in practice with a shoulder injury.

#Browns #Ravens Wednesday injury report. Deshaun Watson was limited with his shoulder and RB Jerome Ford too pic.twitter.com/BQx9TkG2Ie — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

No matter who is taking the carries in Week 4, they have a tough matchup against the Ravens. The good news for Ford is that, although he was largely inefficient, he found the endzone twice. He had 10 carries for only 18 yards, but scored and added 33 yards and another touchdown on two receptions.

Even if Ford is healthy, I wouldn’t start him unless you are desperate at running back. You should have much better options if you are in leagues smaller than 12 teams. In deeper leagues, he could be flexed if he is healthy. If he sits and Hunt starts, then pivot to the veteran.