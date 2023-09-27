Derek Carr misses Wednesday practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. The QB suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The organization initially feared that Carr would miss significant time, but head coach Dennis Allen revealed on Monday that he sprained his AC joint and would be considered week-to-week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Saints will be cautious with the veteran QB’s injury and that it would be a surprise if he suited up against the Bucs this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

With Carr most likely missing Sunday’s game against the Bucs, backup Jameis Winston would get the start against his former team. Winston went 10-16 for 101 yards in the second half of the Packers game last Sunday and could be a viable fantasy option for managers in desperate need of quarterback help.

This also could up the fantasy potential of running back Alvin Kamara, who will make his season debut after serving a three-game suspension.