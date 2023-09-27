Browns RB Kareem Hunt not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Browns are still trying to figure out their run game after starting running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. The team re-signed free agent RB Kareem Hunt, who played sparingly in Week 3. He is not practicing to start the week and is dealing with a rib and groin injury.

#Browns pre-practice injury report.



Not practicing: LG Joel Bitonio (rest/ankle), RB Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Hunt couldn’t get much going in Week 4, but he wasn’t alone. He finished with five carries for 13 yards and brought in two of his three targets for 22 more yards. Jerome Ford was said to be the lead back by head coach Kevin Stefanski, and finished with 10 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. He added two receptions for 33 more yards and another score through the air.

Despite the two touchdowns, it still doesn’t feel like Ford has a tight grip on the backfield. Even if Hunt is healthy, they will have a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Their defense is allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game. Ford and Hunt are both tough play, but either can be flexed in deeper leagues if they are active.