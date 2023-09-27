 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns RB Kareem Hunt not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Ravens

We break down the news that Kareem Hunt is dealing with a rib and groin injury. What it means for Week 4.

By Teddy Ricketson
Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Titans 27-3. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Browns are still trying to figure out their run game after starting running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. The team re-signed free agent RB Kareem Hunt, who played sparingly in Week 3. He is not practicing to start the week and is dealing with a rib and groin injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Hunt couldn’t get much going in Week 4, but he wasn’t alone. He finished with five carries for 13 yards and brought in two of his three targets for 22 more yards. Jerome Ford was said to be the lead back by head coach Kevin Stefanski, and finished with 10 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. He added two receptions for 33 more yards and another score through the air.

Despite the two touchdowns, it still doesn’t feel like Ford has a tight grip on the backfield. Even if Hunt is healthy, they will have a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Their defense is allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game. Ford and Hunt are both tough play, but either can be flexed in deeper leagues if they are active.

