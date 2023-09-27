Jaylen Waddle to practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will be a full participant at Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 4. Waddle has been out with a head injury that he sustained in Week 2 and has been working through concussion protocol. He missed the Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos.

After Wednesday’s practice, the team will decide whether Waddle can return to play. The Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Jaylen Waddle will have a full practice today and based on the results of that the team will make a decision on removing him from the protocol. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

If Waddle plays, his fantasy managers can only hope for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have a similar performance to last week’s 70-point game. If Waddle remains out, Tyreek Hill will continue to see most of Tagovailoa’s targets, but as we saw last week, the ball is getting plenty of distribution. Robbie Chosen had 68 receiving yards in his call-up, and Raheem Mostert added 60 receiving yards to his 82 rushing yards.