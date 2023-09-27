Jaguars WR Zay Jones a ‘long shot’ to play in Week 4 vs. Falcons in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans in Week 3 to start the season 1-2. They did so without Zay Jones, who was out due to a knee injury suffered in Week 2. It appears that Jones will miss another game, this time when the Jaguars meet the Falcons in London in Week 4.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that Jones is a “long shot” to play, per Mia O’Brien. His absence should again help elevate Jamal Agnew to the third wide receiver role.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

With Jones out last week, Agnew saw 41 snaps and five targets, while Christian Kirk was at 63 snaps and six targets and Calvin Ridley had 59 snaps and seven targets. Kirk’s elevation in snaps is the biggest fantasy football news to come out of Jones’ injury, as he was seeing WR3 snaps with Jones and Ridley both healthy. Kirk should continue to have fantasy value with Jones out.