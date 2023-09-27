 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bryce Young practicing but cautious ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings

We break down the news that Young is practicing. What it means for Week 4.

By Grace McDermott
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will reportedly practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4, per head coach Frank Reich. Young, the first overall pick of the 2023 draft, sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 and sat out of the Panthers’ Week 3 loss to the Seahawks. They face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, and Reich said that they will “see what he’s able to do.”

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Andy Dalton is Young’s backup and played against the Seahawks last week when Young was out. Dalton passed for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in an impressive showing. Adam Thielen and DJ Chark saw plenty of action, so if Dalton plays again, those wide receivers might be a good option to start.

Running back Miles Sanders didn’t see as much action as he did in the first two weeks when Dalton played in Week 3, so he may be worth taking a look at as well if Young sits this week.

