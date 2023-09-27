Bryce Young practicing but cautious ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will reportedly practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4, per head coach Frank Reich. Young, the first overall pick of the 2023 draft, sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 and sat out of the Panthers’ Week 3 loss to the Seahawks. They face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, and Reich said that they will “see what he’s able to do.”

Frank Reich, speaking to reporters today, says rookie QB Bryce Young will practice today and they'll see what he's able to do. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Andy Dalton is Young’s backup and played against the Seahawks last week when Young was out. Dalton passed for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in an impressive showing. Adam Thielen and DJ Chark saw plenty of action, so if Dalton plays again, those wide receivers might be a good option to start.

Running back Miles Sanders didn’t see as much action as he did in the first two weeks when Dalton played in Week 3, so he may be worth taking a look at as well if Young sits this week.