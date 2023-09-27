Browns QB Deshaun Watson not throwing Wednesday ahead of Week 4 vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t looked himself this season but has still led the Browns to a 2-1 start. Watson is getting some extra rest to begin the week and is notably not throwing on Wednesday. He is cited as resting his throwing shoulder. There isn’t much concern at this point, but if he is limited later in the week, Dorian Thompson-Robinson may get some first-team reps.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson not throwing today. Resting right shoulder. Not expected to keep him out Sunday vs. #Ravens — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 27, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Despite how he has looked on the field, Watson does head into this week as the QB11 in fantasy football. He has a tough matchup against the Ravens’ defense this week. You are probably not looking to start him in this matchup, but it depends on your quarterback situation. In his last game, Watson threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans defense. Still, probably looking at sitting him this week and streaming someone with a better matchup.