Saquon Barkley limited ahead of Week 4 vs. Seahawks

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is still very limited ahead of Week 4. Barkley sustained a high ankle sprain late in the fourth quarter in the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He did not play in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, and his presence was sorely missed — the Giants finished the game with just 29 rushing yards.

Barkley is still questionable for the Giants’ Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, and has an extra day of recovery before the Monday night game.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) won’t be doing much Tuesday during the Giants walk-through. But …



“He’s getting better. We’ll see how it goes,” coach Brian Daboll said of this week.



Giants do have the extra day playing Monday night. Will practice Thursday-Saturday. Thursday will be… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 26, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Backup Matt Breida led the rushing attack in Week 3 and finished with just 17 yards. He did grab a touchdown, but Breida is not exactly a solid addition to a fantasy roster at this point. If Barkley doesn’t play, lean more towards the Giants’ passing game in fantasy — QB Daniel Jones, WR Darius Slayton, WR Parris Campbell, and TE Darren Waller could see an uptick in points.