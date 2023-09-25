Anthony Richardson still in concussion protocol ahead of Week 4 vs. Rams

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen shared on Monday that quarterback Anthony Richardson is still in concussion protocol. The rookie QB entered protocol last week following their Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans, a game that he exited in the first half after hitting his head on the turf. He’d go on to miss Sunday’s Week 3 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, a victory led by backup Gardner Minshew.

Per NFL concussion protocol rules, Richardson would have to be cleared by both the team doctor and an independent neurologist in order to play in their Week 4 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

If Richardson were to once again miss action this Sunday, Minshew would once again step in as the starter. He put up ok numbers against the Ravens in Week 3, going 27-44 for 227 yards and a touchdown, earning fantasy managers 13.1 points. With a 1.8% rostership rate, he’d be readily available for anyone with a desperate need at quarterback.

Richardson’s potential absence could also mean another big day for running back Zack Moss. He got a heavy workload with 30 carries for 122 yards and also caught a receiving touchdown in the win.