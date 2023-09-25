Aaron Jones hopeful to return ahead of Week 4 vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was listed as limited on Monday ahead of the Packers’ Thursday Night Football game in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. Jones was listed as limited at the end of last week, as well, as he dealt with a hamstring injury. Jones did not play in the Packers’ Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, nor did he participate in the Packers’ Week 2 loss against the Falcons.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) would’ve been limited in practice today, as he was late last week, Matt LaFleur says. Sounds like he’s got a good shot to return on Thursday against the #Lions. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

With Jones out, AJ Dillon has been seeing most of the backfield action for Green Bay. In Week 3, Dillon had 11 carries for 33 yards, and in Week 2, he had 15 carries for 55 yards. Even if Jones returns this week, we can expect to see him on a snap count given the short turnaround to the Thursday night game. Dillon should continue to split snaps and carries with Jones.