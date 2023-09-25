 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Jones hopeful to return ahead of Week 4 vs. Lions

We break down the news that Aaron Jones is limited at practice. What it means for Week 4.

By Grace McDermott
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was listed as limited on Monday ahead of the Packers’ Thursday Night Football game in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. Jones was listed as limited at the end of last week, as well, as he dealt with a hamstring injury. Jones did not play in the Packers’ Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, nor did he participate in the Packers’ Week 2 loss against the Falcons.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

With Jones out, AJ Dillon has been seeing most of the backfield action for Green Bay. In Week 3, Dillon had 11 carries for 33 yards, and in Week 2, he had 15 carries for 55 yards. Even if Jones returns this week, we can expect to see him on a snap count given the short turnaround to the Thursday night game. Dillon should continue to split snaps and carries with Jones.

