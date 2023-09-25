Rams WR Puka Nacua is active for Week 3 vs. Bengals

Los Angeles Rams wide receciver Puka Nacua is active for the Ram’s Week 3 Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nacua, a rookie who the Rams selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, has made an immediate impact on the Los Angeles offense this season. He is the team’s current receiving yards leader with 266 over two games, and had 15 catches for 147 yards in his latest game. He is still on the lookout for his first professional touchdown.

Nacua was listed as a limited participant this week with an oblique injury, but he will take the field on Monday evening as the Rams and Bengals face off in a rematch of Super Bowl 56. The Bengals have not won a game against the Rams since 2015, and have started the 2023 season with an 0-2 record. The Rams are currently 1-1.

The Bengals enter as 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.