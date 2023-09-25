Joe Burrow is ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals have released their inactives list ahead of tonight’s primetime showdown against the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Joe Burrow will be active and in action for the game.

Burrow tweaked his calf during last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and his status for tonight’s game was up in the air throughout the week. After missing practice on Thursday, he was a limited participant on Friday and Saturday and officially carried a questionable designation heading into the contest. Now he has been given the thumbs up to suit up.

This is a relief for the Bengals to have their leader back on the field for this Monday night showdown, but there’s still the question of if he’s healthy enough to effectively lead this team to a win. Burrow has been dealing with the calf injury since training camp and he hasn’t been particularly explosive in the Bengals’ 0-2 start to the 2023 season. We’ll see how his calf holds up in this matchup.