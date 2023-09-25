Jimmy Garoppolo evaluated for concussion ahead of Week 4 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was evaluated for a concussion following the team’s 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The veteran QB played the duration of the contest, but was not made available for the postgame press conference. It is unclear exactly when he may have sustained a head injury as he finished the game going 28-44 for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

We should get an update on Garoppolo’s status on Monday afternoon and if he’ll have to enter concussion protocol ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. If he does enter concussion protocol, he would need clearance by the team doctor and an independent neurologist to return to the field.

If Garoppolo were to miss Sunday’s game at L.A., backup Brian Hoyer would step in to fill the gap. That could potentially decrease the fantasy football viability of receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers while running back Josh Jacobs may get more work on the ground.