Rams vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3 on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) will travel across the country to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) Monday night. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. This is a rematch from Super Bowl LVI.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Rams likely won’t be missing any key players. Puka Nacua (oblique) is listed as questionable this week, but he is expected to play. Jonah Williams (back), Joe Noteboom (shoulder), Cobie Durant (groin), and Brian Allen (illness) were on the injury report throughout the week, but were taken off the final injury report.

The Bengals will be without Irv Smith (hamstring). That’s not the biggest loss for them as he hasn’t had much production on the field. Joe Burrow (calf) will do a pregame warmup and see how he feels. The decision on whether or not he plays will come down to how the workout goes, which is sub-optimal heading into a key game for the winless Bengals.