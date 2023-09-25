Eagles vs. Buccaneers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3 on Monday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) will travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Monday night. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. Philadelphia has struggled against the Buccaneers in recent years.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 5:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Eagles will be without Boston Scott (concussion) and Quiz Watkins (hamstring). Avonte Maddox also suffered a season-ending injury last week, so he was placed on the IR. They have no more names on the injury report which is great news for game day. James Bradberry, Kenneth Gainwell, and Reed Blankenship were cleared from the injury report after showing up on the practice participation report during the week.

The Buccaneers will be without SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) and Calijah Kancey (calf). Their injury report is deep as they have four guys listed as questionable as well. Carlton Davis (toe), Cody Mauch (beck), Vita Vea (pectoral), and Devin White (groin) are all listed as questionable, but expected to play.