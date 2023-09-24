Who is Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a leg injury just before halftime of his team’s Week 3 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Garoppolo seemed to be fine heading into the locker room, but the Raiders might not risk him for the rest of this game if the injury worsens during the break. Here’s a look at who his backup is.

Raiders backup quarterback

Brian Hoyer would be the primary backup quarterback for Garoppolo, and he’s obviously familiar with Josh McDaniels’ offense from their time with the Patriots. Hoyer likely holds back this offense slightly but that could mean more work for Josh Jacobs.

Aidan O’Connell is also listed on the depth chart but he’s out unless Hoyer also gets hurt. If Garoppolo cannot go, we’ll see the journeyman for the Raiders in the second half of this Week 3 game.