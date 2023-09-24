Najee Harris heads into medical tent in Week 3 vs. Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has gone into the medical tent late in the third-quarter. He appeared to be okay and wanted back in the game, but he eventually ended up in the medical tent due to an undisclosed injury. Jaylen Warren is his direct backup.

Harris has 14 carries for 55 yards, his best rushing output of the season. His backup, Warren, has six carries for 29 yards and two receptions for 18 more yards as the Steelers have a 23-7 lead with two minutes left in the third-quarter.