Jimmy Garoppolo starting after halftime in Week 3 vs. Steelers

Update: Garoppolo appears to be okay after halftime. He just threw Davante Adams a hospital ball, so it’s the same old Jimmy.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a lower body injury late in the second half against the Steelers on Sunday night. He was bent and pressed into a pretzel and came up hobbling. He then was taken to the locker room early to get checked out.

The Raiders trail the Steelers 13-7, with Garoppolo completing 12-of-18 passes for 155 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He found the majority of his success when targeting Davante Adams, who has caught 7-of-10 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown.

If Garoppolo has to miss any time, Brian Hoyer is his direct backup.