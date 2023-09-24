Justin Fields suffers possible head injury in Week 3 vs. Chiefs

Update — Fields is back in the game and appears to be ok.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is being evaluated for a head injury after taking a hit in the fourth quarter of their Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The QB was slow to get up after being crushed short of the goal line by Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay. Wide receiver DJ Moore alerted the Bears training staff after the hit and helped get him off the field.

DJ Moore telling the sidelines to get Justin Fields out of the game after getting hit in the head pic.twitter.com/pkQPy5oLQN — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) September 24, 2023

This has been yet another nightmare day for the Bears as they are well on their way to an 0-3 start to the season. The team was totally outclassed by the defending Super Bowl champions and were down 41-0 in the third quarter before the Chiefs elected to put their backups in. Fields once again struggled to put it together prior to the injury, going 6-16 through the air for 42 yards and an interception.

With the game long out of hand, it would not be a surprise if Fields’ day is done.