Panthers RB Miles Sanders returns in Week 3 vs. Seahawks

Panthers RB Miles Sanders suffered an injury in Week 3. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Miles Sanders #6 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Update: Sanders is back in the game for the Panthers. He has six carries for 23 yards so far in the game and has added 12 more yards on two more receptions. Sanders picked up a 15-yard gain before the injury, which is his longest in a Panthers uniform. Carolina scored a touchdown and is now up 10-9 against Seattle. Dalton connected with DJ Chark on a 41-yard touchdown.

The Carolina Panthers are on the road facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. With starting quarterback Bryce Young sidelined with an injury, running back Miles Sanders is being looked upon to establish the run game to help backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Sanders broke off his best run of the season but stayed down after a hard tackle. He jogged off the field but is getting checked out on the sideline. Chuba Hubbard takes over in the backfield.

More to come.

