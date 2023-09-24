Panthers RB Miles Sanders returns in Week 3 vs. Seahawks

Update: Sanders is back in the game for the Panthers. He has six carries for 23 yards so far in the game and has added 12 more yards on two more receptions. Sanders picked up a 15-yard gain before the injury, which is his longest in a Panthers uniform. Carolina scored a touchdown and is now up 10-9 against Seattle. Dalton connected with DJ Chark on a 41-yard touchdown.

Miles Sanders is back on the field already in this drive. Looks fine. — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) September 24, 2023

The Carolina Panthers are on the road facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. With starting quarterback Bryce Young sidelined with an injury, running back Miles Sanders is being looked upon to establish the run game to help backup quarterback Andy Dalton. Sanders broke off his best run of the season but stayed down after a hard tackle. He jogged off the field but is getting checked out on the sideline. Chuba Hubbard takes over in the backfield.

He's getting looked at on the sideline. https://t.co/i5BNefGdxj — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 24, 2023

More to come.