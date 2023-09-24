Patrick Mahomes hobbling with ankle injury in Week 3 vs. Bears

Update - With a 41-0 lead and the game well in hand, Mahomes is done for the afternoon. His ankle appeared to be just fine on his last drive.

Patrick Mahomes appears to be done for the day with the Chiefs up by 41. He completed 24-of-33 passes for 272 yards and 3 TDs. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 24, 2023

Update — Mahomes is in the game for the Chiefs at the start of the second half.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to have tweaked his ankle towards the end of the first half of their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. He finished the drive, but was seen limping off the field. The game is currently at halftime with the Chiefs holding a commanding 34-0 lead.

Patrick Mahomes was in pain after hurting his ankle



(via @NFLonFOX)

pic.twitter.com/7esaiSnG22 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2023

Mahomes, of course, suffered a high ankle sprain during last season’s AFC Divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past January. The two-time NFL MVP managed to finish the game and would play the rest of the postseason, leading the Chiefs to a victory in Super Bowl 57. He would not have ankle surgery in the offseason and rehabbed it to be ready in time for the start of the 2023 season.

We should find out Mahomes’ status shortly as the Chiefs come out for the second half of action. With the game well in hand, it would not be a surprise to see head coach Andy Reid taking the foot off the gas down the stretch to protect his star quarterback.